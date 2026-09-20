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President Trump navigates tough political waters with UNGA, Xi visit and AI

NPR | By Mara Liasson
Published September 20, 2026 at 5:14 PM EDT

President Trump has a big week on the international stage, from the United Nations General Assembly to hosting the Chinese president at the White House.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson

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