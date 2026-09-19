© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

University president embraces DEI despite Trump administration rollbacks

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny ,
Henry LarsonSarah Robbins
Published September 19, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT

The President of Sacramento State talks about their Black honors college -- and how schools are dealings with DEI under the Trump administration.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny is an NPR Correspondent covering higher education. She previously covered reproductive rights and abortion.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
Henry Larson
Sarah Robbins

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.