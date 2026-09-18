Tiny Desk Radio: Chuck Brown, Trouble Funk, Rare Essence, E.U.

Hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre celebrate 50 years of a cultural phenomenon unique to Washington, D.C.: go-go music! This is funky music with a slow and simple groove, but hidden within are dense polyrhythms and interwoven harmonies. We listen to Tiny Desk performances from the Mount Rushmore of go-go: Chuck Brown, Trouble Funk, Rare Essence and E.U.

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Chuck Brown: Tiny Desk Concert

Trouble Funk: Tiny Desk Concert

Rare Essence: Tiny Desk Concert

E.U.: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was written by our Executive Producer, Suraya Mohamed. Walter Ray Watson and Noah Caldwell were our producers. Lars Gotrich is our series editor. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis. Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.



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