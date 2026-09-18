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Rhiannon Giddens leans into big emotions on 'Hope is the Thing with Feathers'

NPR | By Scott Detrow,
Lauren HodgesTinbete Ermyas
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:44 PM EDT

Rhiannon Giddens is out with a new album. For her latest project — called Hope is the Thing With Feathers — Giddens went with BIG emotions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is a producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Tinbete Ermyas

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