Rhiannon Giddens leans into big emotions on 'Hope is the Thing with Feathers'
Rhiannon Giddens is out with a new album. For her latest project — called Hope is the Thing With Feathers — Giddens went with BIG emotions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Rhiannon Giddens is out with a new album. For her latest project — called Hope is the Thing With Feathers — Giddens went with BIG emotions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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