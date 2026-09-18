Despite calls for Congress to take action on AI, the House went home early
In spite of growing calls for Congress to take action on AI, the House went home early and won't be back until after this November's midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In spite of growing calls for Congress to take action on AI, the House went home early and won't be back until after this November's midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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