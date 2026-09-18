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Despite calls for Congress to take action on AI, the House went home early

NPR | By Eric McDaniel
Published September 18, 2026 at 7:09 PM EDT

In spite of growing calls for Congress to take action on AI, the House went home early and won't be back until after this November's midterm elections.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel is a congressional reporter for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Eric McDaniel

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