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Nobel Prize winner Nadia Murad on her new memoir 'I Choose My Beginning'

WBUR
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT
The cover of "I Choose My Beginning" and author Nadia Murad. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Demetric Blyther)
Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Demetric Blyther
The cover of "I Choose My Beginning" and author Nadia Murad. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Demetric Blyther)

Host Robin Young speaks to Nadia Murad about her memoir “I Choose My Beginning: A Story of Courage and Activism.”

Murad was a co-winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize for her efforts to end sexual violence as a weapon of war. She herself survived kidnapping and slavery by ISIS.

Book excerpt: ‘I Choose My Beginning’

By Nadia Murad

First Summit Books hardcover edition © September 2026

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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