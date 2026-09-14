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Trump returns home to drum up voter support for GOP candidates ahead of midterms

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
A Martínez
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

President Trump returns to the U.S. ready to rally on behalf of Republican candidates as the midterm election enters its crucial fall stretch.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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