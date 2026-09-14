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Talks to between Iran and Gulf states to discuss Strait of Hormuz postponed

NPR | By A Martínez
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Iranian officials say a meeting with Gulf states to discuss the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed, dealing a blow to efforts to reopen the strait.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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