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Talks between Iran and Gulf states to discuss Strait of Hormuz postponed

NPR | By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Iranian officials say a meeting with Gulf states to discuss the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed, dealing a blow to efforts to reopen the strait.

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Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel Al-Shalchi is NPR’s International Correspondent based in Istanbul.
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