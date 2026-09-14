Morning news brief

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Industry leaders call for AI development to slow down to ensure safety, Trump to campaign for GOP candidates ahead of midterms, Iranian officials say a meeting with the Gulf States has been postponed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Industry leaders call for AI development to slow down to ensure safety, Trump to campaign for GOP candidates ahead of midterms, Iranian officials say a meeting with the Gulf States has been postponed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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