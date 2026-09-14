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Lawmakers hone in on midterm messages as Congress returns to session

NPR | By Eric McDaniel,
Leila Fadel
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Congress returns for a short last session ahead of the midterm election with a full plate as lawmakers look for messaging bills they can take back to voters.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel is a congressional reporter for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Eric McDaniel
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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