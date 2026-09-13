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A TikTok-famous masked superhero is roaming the streets of Roanoke, Virginia

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe
Published September 13, 2026 at 8:05 AM EDT

NPRs Ayesha Rascoe talks to The Roanoke Raven, a local Virginia "superhero" who highlights the work of nonprofits at events and in social media videos.

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Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
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