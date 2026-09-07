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One TPS recipient shares what it's like to live under uncertainty

NPR | By Vanessa Romo
Published September 7, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT

With Temporary Protection Status expected to expire next week for Salvadorans, TPS recipient Daysi Gonzales has been documenting her life in limbo on social media.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk.
See stories by Vanessa Romo

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