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July's job numbers were disappointing. Will August's be better?

NPR | By Scott Horsley,
Steve Inskeep
Published September 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT

As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the U.S. labor market will provide an update on how many jobs were added. August projections show a bit of improvement.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
See stories by Scott Horsley
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.

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