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Forecasters sound the alarm over a powerful El Nino climate pattern

NPR | By Lauren Sommer
Published September 4, 2026 at 4:03 AM EDT

Forecasters expect the El Niño weather pattern to strengthen significantly this year, raising the risks of extreme weather around the world well into 2027.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Climate Desk.
See stories by Lauren Sommer

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