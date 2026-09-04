Forecasters sound the alarm over a powerful El Nino climate pattern
Forecasters expect the El Niño weather pattern to strengthen significantly this year, raising the risks of extreme weather around the world well into 2027.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Forecasters expect the El Niño weather pattern to strengthen significantly this year, raising the risks of extreme weather around the world well into 2027.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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