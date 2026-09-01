Tune in to a mini-concert with Amble

For our Sense of Place: Dublin series, we've scored you one of the hottest tickets in town. The Ruby Sessions is a weekly showcase held upstairs at Doyle's pub in Dublin. The room holds only about 100 people, and each week's lineup is a closely guarded secret.

And if the lineup weren't a secret, the place would have been mobbed for today's headliner.

Amble formed just a few years ago, but the trio has already toured with Hozier and Ed Sheeran. Earlier this summer, it was a favorite at the Newport Folk Festival. And starting in late October, the band will be back on the road here in the U.S.

Amble's new album, Love And All Its Wares, arrives in January 2027, and you'll hear one of its unreleased songs coming up.

Thank you to Mark Aubele for recording, Ger Murphy and John Broe for capturing today's session on video, and to Conor Donovan.

This episode of World Cafe was made possible by the Wyncote Foundation. It was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

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