© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're fiercely committed to bringing you reliable, fact-based news. While we missed our Fall Drive goal, it's not too late to help us finish strong. Take a minute to chip in today if you can!

Danny Bones: The far-right British rapper who is actually AI

WBUR
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

Danny Bones is supposedly a working-class British rapper popular among far-right groups thanks to his lyrics about immigration, national identity and a broken Britain.

He is also artificial intelligence and funded by a far-right party.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Effie Webb, AI reporter for the Bureau of Investigative Journalism in the U.K., who has been investigating Bones and the people behind the rapper.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.