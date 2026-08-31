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U.S. and Iran exchange fire for the first time in a month

NPR | By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

U.S. forces struck Iranian launchers in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they were preparing to deploy sea mines. Iran responded by targeting U.S. bases in Jordan.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel Al-Shalchi is NPR’s International Correspondent based in Istanbul.

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