U.S. and Iran exchange fire for the first time in a month
U.S. forces struck Iranian launchers in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they were preparing to deploy sea mines. Iran responded by targeting U.S. bases in Jordan.
Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S. forces struck Iranian launchers in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they were preparing to deploy sea mines. Iran responded by targeting U.S. bases in Jordan.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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