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Rep. Glenn Ivey. D-Md., discusses what's on the agenda as the House reconvenes

NPR | By A Martínez
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland, as the House reconvenes this week with a stopgap spending bill on the agenda.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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