Funding bill at the top of the agenda as House returns from recess
The House returns Monday for one week before heading back home. At the top of the agenda is a bill to extend government funding past the midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The House returns Monday for one week before heading back home. At the top of the agenda is a bill to extend government funding past the midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.