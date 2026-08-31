© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Funding bill at the top of the agenda as House returns from recess

NPR | By Eric McDaniel,
Leila Fadel
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

The House returns Monday for one week before heading back home. At the top of the agenda is a bill to extend government funding past the midterm elections.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel is a congressional reporter for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Eric McDaniel
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.