Wiggling for a living: Anthony Field discusses how he captivated millions of toddlers
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Anthony Field, of the hit musical group The Wiggles, about making a career out of entertaining toddlers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Anthony Field, of the hit musical group The Wiggles, about making a career out of entertaining toddlers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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