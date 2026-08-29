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Wiggling for a living: Anthony Field discusses how he captivated millions of toddlers

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published August 29, 2026 at 7:40 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Anthony Field, of the hit musical group The Wiggles, about making a career out of entertaining toddlers.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Scott Simon

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