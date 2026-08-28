Trump administration proposal would allow federal grants to be terminated on a whim
New Trump-led proposals to change how federal grants are decided could spell trouble for blue cities and states, The Indicator reports.
Copyright 2026 NPR
New Trump-led proposals to change how federal grants are decided could spell trouble for blue cities and states, The Indicator reports.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.