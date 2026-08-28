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Trump administration proposal would allow federal grants to be terminated on a whim

NPR | By Adrian Ma,
Wailin Wong
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

New Trump-led proposals to change how federal grants are decided could spell trouble for blue cities and states, The Indicator reports.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for The Indicator from Planet Money, the daily economics podcast from NPR.
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a co-host of The Indicator from Planet Money.

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