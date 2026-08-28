Scientists collaborated with narwhals to study warming waters in the Arctic
Scientists collaborated with narwhals for a new study to understand human-caused climate change in the Arctic and rising sea levels around the world.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Scientists collaborated with narwhals for a new study to understand human-caused climate change in the Arctic and rising sea levels around the world.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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