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Scientists collaborated with narwhals to study warming waters in the Arctic

NPR | By Rachel Carlson
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:12 PM EDT

Scientists collaborated with narwhals for a new study to understand human-caused climate change in the Arctic and rising sea levels around the world.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson is an associate producer at Short Wave.

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