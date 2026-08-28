© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

He lost his daughter to a faulty guardrail. He wants you to know it could happen to anyone

WBUR
Published August 28, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

Every day, millions of Americans drive at full speed on the highway, not knowing that very close by, a safety measure intended to protect drivers could kill them.

Guardrails, the silver barriers at the edge of the road, are intended to minimize the damage in the event of a crash. But many are faulty and deadly.

Steve Eimers, aka The Guardrail Guy, is on a mission to fix faulty guardrails in the country after his daughter, Hannah, was killed by one in 2016. He speaks with host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.