Louisville Bats pay homage to Negro league team with Black Caps jerseys
The history and impact of the Black Caps, Louisville's former Negro League team, is being celebrated in a special baseball game tonight [8/27]
Copyright 2026 LPM News
The history and impact of the Black Caps, Louisville's former Negro League team, is being celebrated in a special baseball game tonight [8/27]
Copyright 2026 LPM News
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.