Former Meta employee on company's settlement and the efficacy of its new safeguards
NPR's A Martinez speaks with former Meta researcher and whistleblower Jason Sattizahn about the efficacy of Meta's new teen safety features.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with former Meta researcher and whistleblower Jason Sattizahn about the efficacy of Meta's new teen safety features.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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