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Former Meta employee on company's settlement and the efficacy of its new safeguards

NPR | By A Martínez
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with former Meta researcher and whistleblower Jason Sattizahn about the efficacy of Meta's new teen safety features.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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