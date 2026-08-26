Remembering Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton came to fame as a star in country music and went on to become one of its most recognizable and universally adored ambassadors to broader popular culture. She died Tuesday at age 80.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Dolly Parton came to fame as a star in country music and went on to become one of its most recognizable and universally adored ambassadors to broader popular culture. She died Tuesday at age 80.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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