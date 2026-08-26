Cécile McLorin Salvant's latest album is her most daring yet
Even in an era of great young vocalists, McLorin Salvant stands apart. With Every Breath I Take showcases her unique vocal style and talent as a storyteller.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Even in an era of great young vocalists, McLorin Salvant stands apart. With Every Breath I Take showcases her unique vocal style and talent as a storyteller.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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