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How families feel about a new missing person alert for autistic people

WBUR
Published August 25, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

Autistic people eloping and going missing is a real problem that can create stress for families. Researchers have found that nearly half of autistic children are prone to wandering. Now, the Trump administration is launching a national alert system to coordinate response efforts to these incidents.

Host Robin Young has more context with Eric Garcia, the Washington bureau chief for The Independent. He also wrote the book, “We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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