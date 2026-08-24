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ICE makes several arrests in Danbury as activists mobilize to document activity

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published August 24, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, AUGUST 24, 2026: ICE arrested two men outside of Kennedy Park in Danbury, Connecticut on August 24, 2026. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Heightened ICE activity resulted in multiple people being taken by federal agents in Danbury on Monday, August 24, 2026.

A number of people were taken away by federal immigration officials in Danbury starting Monday morning.

Local activists, witnesses, and a Connecticut Public reporter witnessed two arrests in the city’s Kennedy Park. One immigration official was spotted pushing an activist who was recording an arrest.

There was also immigration activity at a McDonald’s and a Stop & Shop on Lake Avenue, according to reports by HatCityBLOG.

The immigration agents drove unmarked cars and some wore masks. An immigration agent used what appeared to be an app while interacting with the men at the park.

“He would put the phone up to the person he was taking and must have seen something on the device,” said Connecticut Public’s Daniela Doncel, who was at the scene. “Then they took that individual. They put them in handcuffs and put them in the vehicles and eventually drove off.”

NPR has previously reported that ICE has been using a facial recognition app called the ICE Task Force Module while making stops, which allows agents in the field to access federal immigration records.

Immigration agaICE arrested two men outside of Kennedy Park in Danbury, Connecticut on August 24, 2026. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
ICE agents hold a phone to the face of a man before arresting him outside Kennedy Park in Danbury on August 24, 2026.

There was no immediate response from Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the activity in Danbury.

Danbury has been a hotspot for immigration enforcement for about a year.

Monday’s heightened ICE activity comes as several public school districts are welcoming students back to class across Connecticut.

Danbury Mayor Roberto L. Alves urged residents to spread the word of increased activity. He said in a statement on Facebook that residents should check on their neighbors and employees.

“Check on the family that suddenly did not show up somewhere today,” Alves said. “Fear does not get to define Danbury.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. This story includes reporting by Daniela Doncel, Chris Polansky and Diana Montaño.
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