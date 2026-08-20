'The Magic Faraway Tree,' a beloved book, comes to the big screen
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffers speaks with actor Andrew Garfield about "The Magic Faraway Tree," a film based on a beloved children's book franchise in the U.K.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffers speaks with actor Andrew Garfield about "The Magic Faraway Tree," a film based on a beloved children's book franchise in the U.K.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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