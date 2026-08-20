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Congolese focus on fashion in a weeklong celebration of style and homegrown talent

NPR | By Emmet Livingstone
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT

In a country better known for conflict and poverty, Congolese celebrated their designer side with the sixth year of DR Congo Fashion week.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Emmet Livingstone

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