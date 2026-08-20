Congolese focus on fashion in a weeklong celebration of style and homegrown talent
In a country better known for conflict and poverty, Congolese celebrated their designer side with the sixth year of DR Congo Fashion week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In a country better known for conflict and poverty, Congolese celebrated their designer side with the sixth year of DR Congo Fashion week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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