Attorney General Todd Blanche won't commit to a DOJ free from White House influence
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer asks ProPublica reporter and author Aaron C. Davis about Attorney General Todd Blanche's refusal to pledge DOJ independence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer asks ProPublica reporter and author Aaron C. Davis about Attorney General Todd Blanche's refusal to pledge DOJ independence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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