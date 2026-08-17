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Attorney General Todd Blanche won't commit to a DOJ free from White House influence

NPR | By Sacha Pfeiffer
Published August 17, 2026 at 4:49 AM EDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer asks ProPublica reporter and author Aaron C. Davis about Attorney General Todd Blanche's refusal to pledge DOJ independence.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sacha Pfeiffer
Correspondent, Investigations
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer

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