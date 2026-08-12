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Taiwan rethinks nuclear energy as Middle East conflict highlights energy insecurity

NPR | By Jan Camenzind Broomby
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

Taiwan is reconsidering nuclear energy as the war in the Middle East and semiconductor industry energy usage expose supply vulnerabilities.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jan Camenzind Broomby

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