Results of Tuesday's primaries highlight ongoing conflicts within both parties
Primary races across the country tested which direction voters want their candidates to take ahead of November's midterms. The results were mixed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Primary races across the country tested which direction voters want their candidates to take ahead of November's midterms. The results were mixed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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