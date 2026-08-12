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Results of Tuesday's primaries highlight ongoing conflicts within both parties

NPR | By Clay Masters,
Leila Fadel
Published August 12, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT

Primary races across the country tested which direction voters want their candidates to take ahead of November's midterms. The results were mixed.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Clay Masters
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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