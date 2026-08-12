Comedian Jeff Arcuri talks about the art of crowd work
NPR's A Martinez talks with comedian Jeff Arcuri about the stand-up comic art of crowd work, which involves talking to audience members and ad-libbing off what they say.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez talks with comedian Jeff Arcuri about the stand-up comic art of crowd work, which involves talking to audience members and ad-libbing off what they say.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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