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Comedian Jeff Arcuri talks about the art of crowd work

NPR | By A Martínez
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez talks with comedian Jeff Arcuri about the stand-up comic art of crowd work, which involves talking to audience members and ad-libbing off what they say.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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