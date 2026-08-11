Wisconsin's primary features the Democrats' choice over their path for the fall
On a day with primaries in six states, many are focused on Wisconsin, where a self-described democratic socialist is running for governor.
Copyright 2026 WUWM 89.7 FM
On a day with primaries in six states, many are focused on Wisconsin, where a self-described democratic socialist is running for governor.
Copyright 2026 WUWM 89.7 FM
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