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Wisconsin's primary features the Democrats' choice over their path for the fall

WUWM 89.7 FM
Published August 11, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT

On a day with primaries in six states, many are focused on Wisconsin, where a self-described democratic socialist is running for governor.

Copyright 2026 WUWM 89.7 FM

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