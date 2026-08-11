Researchers have successfully used AI to create brand new viruses
For the first time, researchers have used artificial intelligence to generate novel viruses in a laboratory setting, according to a paper in the journal Science.
Copyright 2026 NPR
For the first time, researchers have used artificial intelligence to generate novel viruses in a laboratory setting, according to a paper in the journal Science.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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