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Researchers have successfully used AI to create brand new viruses

NPR | By Katia Riddle
Published August 11, 2026 at 6:11 PM EDT

For the first time, researchers have used artificial intelligence to generate novel viruses in a laboratory setting, according to a paper in the journal Science.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Katia Riddle
Katia Riddle is a correspondent on NPR’s science desk.

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