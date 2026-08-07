What the dwindling U.S. missile stock means for the future
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Phillips Payson O'Brien from the University of St. Andrews about the implications of reports that the U.S. is running low on weapons.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Phillips Payson O'Brien from the University of St. Andrews about the implications of reports that the U.S. is running low on weapons.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.