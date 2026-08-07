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The boy band that's pushing the boundaries of immigration law

NPR | By Fio Geiran
Published August 7, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT

Boy Throb is a boy band where three members have not physically met the fourth. After a public campaign to get him to the U.S., they announced good news this week.

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