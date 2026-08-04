The role of data centers in the Democratic primaries
Democratic candidates in some key Midwestern races are focusing on data centers. Resistance to data centers is proving to be politically salient as voters distrust big tech.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Democratic candidates in some key Midwestern races are focusing on data centers. Resistance to data centers is proving to be politically salient as voters distrust big tech.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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