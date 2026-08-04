Retiring UNCF president talks about the importance of HBCUs
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with outgoing UNCF President and CEO Michael Lomax about the role Historically Black Colleges and Universities play in American life.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with outgoing UNCF President and CEO Michael Lomax about the role Historically Black Colleges and Universities play in American life.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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