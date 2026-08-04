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Retiring UNCF president talks about the importance of HBCUs

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published August 4, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with outgoing UNCF President and CEO Michael Lomax about the role Historically Black Colleges and Universities play in American life.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

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