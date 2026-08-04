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Mitch McConnell's absence looms large over annual Kentucky picnic

NPR | By Sylvia Goodman
Published August 4, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

A church picnic this year drew voters from across the state of Kentucky to eat mutton, play bingo -- and ask questions about Sen. Mitch McConnell's health.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sylvia Goodman

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