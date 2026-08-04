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Man charged with arson in connection with one of three wildfires burning near Spokane

NPR | By Kirk Siegler,
A Martínez
Published August 4, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

Authorities say a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with one of the three wildfires burning near Spokane, Washington.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
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