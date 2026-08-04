Man charged with arson in connection with one of three wildfires burning near Spokane
Authorities say a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with one of the three wildfires burning near Spokane, Washington.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Authorities say a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with one of the three wildfires burning near Spokane, Washington.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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