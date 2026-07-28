Kill your lawn, plant native flowers
Traditional lawns may be green, but that doesn't mean they're good for the environment. The team at NPR's Life Kit podcast report on one lawn alternative that's gaining popularity.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Traditional lawns may be green, but that doesn't mean they're good for the environment. The team at NPR's Life Kit podcast report on one lawn alternative that's gaining popularity.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.