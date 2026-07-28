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In 'All Her Fault,' Sarah Snook carries the family, and the blame

NPR | By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Sarah HandelSacha Pfeiffer
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Sarah Snook, star of the limited series "All Her Fault," about parenting and the emotional and physical demands of her roles.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer

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