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Artist Betye Saar, who used repurposed objects to reclaim identity, has died at 99

NPR | By Chloe Veltman
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT

The artist, who died days away from her 100th birthday, transformed found and recycled objects into art about identity and spirituality.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.

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