U.S.-Iran strikes escalate as the ongoing war rattles global energy markets
New U.S. strikes on Iran and continued Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in the Gulf and Jordan are sending ripples through global energy markets.
Copyright 2026 NPR
New U.S. strikes on Iran and continued Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in the Gulf and Jordan are sending ripples through global energy markets.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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