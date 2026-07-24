How the Houthis blockade of the Red Sea could affect the global economy
NPR's A Martínez asks former U.S. deputy national security adviser Jon Finer what the blockade of the Red Sea by Houthi rebels means for the global economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martínez asks former U.S. deputy national security adviser Jon Finer what the blockade of the Red Sea by Houthi rebels means for the global economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.