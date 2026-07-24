How a Wisconsin community is reacting to a fatal police shooting
NPR's A Martinez talks with Brandi Grayson, founder and CEO of nonprofit Urban Triage, about the community response to the Madison, Wisconsin, police shooting.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez talks with Brandi Grayson, founder and CEO of nonprofit Urban Triage, about the community response to the Madison, Wisconsin, police shooting.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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