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How a Wisconsin community is reacting to a fatal police shooting

NPR | By A Martínez
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez talks with Brandi Grayson, founder and CEO of nonprofit Urban Triage, about the community response to the Madison, Wisconsin, police shooting.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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